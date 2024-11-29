Short Interest in VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ:VVPR) Expands By 73.8%

VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ:VVPR – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 584,200 shares, a growth of 73.8% from the October 31st total of 336,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 948,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 21.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
VivoPower International Trading Up 5.2 %
Shares of VivoPower International stock opened at $1.22 on Friday. VivoPower International has a 1 year low of $0.72 and a 1 year high of $9.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.82.
VivoPower International Company Profile
