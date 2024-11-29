Short Interest in VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ:VVPR) Expands By 73.8%

VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ:VVPR – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 584,200 shares, a growth of 73.8% from the October 31st total of 336,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 948,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 21.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

VivoPower International Trading Up 5.2 %

Shares of VivoPower International stock opened at $1.22 on Friday. VivoPower International has a 1 year low of $0.72 and a 1 year high of $9.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.82.

VivoPower International Company Profile

VivoPower International PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sustainable energy solutions company in Australia, Canada, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, the United States, the Philippines, and the United Arab Emirates. It operates through Critical Power Services, Electric Vehicles, Sustainable Energy Solutions, and Solar Development segments.

