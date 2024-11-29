Short Interest in VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:VSMV) Expands By 180.0%

VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:VSMV – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a growth of 180.0% from the October 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindenwold Advisors INC raised its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lindenwold Advisors INC now owns 5,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $260,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $324,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 346,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,729,000 after purchasing an additional 53,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Wealth Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 405,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,424,000 after purchasing an additional 8,973 shares in the last quarter.

Get VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF alerts:

VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF stock opened at $50.44 on Friday. VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $40.83 and a twelve month high of $50.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.19 million, a P/E ratio of 18.68 and a beta of 0.79.

VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF Dividend Announcement

VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.0205 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 7th.

(Get Free Report)

The VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF (VSMV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US stocks, selected and weighted based on multiple factors. ETF optimization and constraints are used in order to minimize volatility.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.