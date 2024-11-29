Short Interest in Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. 8.375% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:SNCRL) Expands By 532.0%

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. 8.375% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:SNCRL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,800 shares, an increase of 532.0% from the October 31st total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. 8.375% Senior Notes due 2026 Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. 8.375% Senior Notes due 2026 stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,613. Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. 8.375% Senior Notes due 2026 has a 12-month low of $17.55 and a 12-month high of $26.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.45.

Get Synchronoss Technologies Inc. 8.375% Senior Notes due 2026 alerts:

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. 8.375% Senior Notes due 2026 Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th were given a $0.5234 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $2.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.38%.

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. 8.375% Senior Notes due 2026 Company Profile

synchronoss technologies (nasdaq: sncr) is the mobile innovation leader that provides personal cloud solutions and software-based activation for connected devices across the globe. the company’s proven and scalable technology solutions allow customers to connect, synchronize and activate connected devices and services that empower enterprises and consumers to live in a connected world.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Synchronoss Technologies Inc. 8.375% Senior Notes due 2026 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchronoss Technologies Inc. 8.375% Senior Notes due 2026 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.