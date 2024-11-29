Short Interest in PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PNI) Grows By 605.9%

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PNI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,000 shares, a growth of 605.9% from the October 31st total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 45,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Beckerman Institutional LLC acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II in the 3rd quarter valued at $120,000. Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $182,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II by 365.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 29,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 23,015 shares during the last quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II in the third quarter worth $487,000. Finally, Logan Stone Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II by 11.7% during the second quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 82,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 8,651 shares during the last quarter.

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II Stock Up 0.4 %

PNI traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $7.50. The company had a trading volume of 62,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,413. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.51. PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II has a 1-year low of $7.07 and a 1-year high of $7.96.

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II Announces Dividend

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be given a $0.0295 dividend. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 12th.

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in municipal bonds that pay interest that is exempt from federal, New York State, and New York City income tax.

