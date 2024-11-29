Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Purchases 29,268 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 646,778 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,268 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.11% of EOG Resources worth $79,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in EOG Resources in the second quarter worth $28,000. Eastern Bank bought a new position in EOG Resources during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in EOG Resources in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

EOG Resources Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE:EOG opened at $133.09 on Friday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.94 and a 1-year high of $139.67. The company has a market capitalization of $74.86 billion, a PE ratio of 10.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $128.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.07.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.975 per share. This represents a $3.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 17th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.31%.

EOG Resources declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 7th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the energy exploration company to purchase up to 7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EOG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $134.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 16th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $127.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on EOG Resources from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on EOG Resources from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.20.

Read Our Latest Research Report on EOG

Insider Transactions at EOG Resources

In other news, Director Janet F. Clark sold 568 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.33, for a total value of $76,867.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 43,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,891,185.56. The trade was a 1.29 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.