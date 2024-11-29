Public Sector Pension Investment Board Makes New Investment in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 200,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,424,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Marvell Technology by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,623,872 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $812,509,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254,610 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Marvell Technology by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,471,823 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $538,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570,050 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Marvell Technology by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,189,682 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $362,759,000 after purchasing an additional 150,109 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Marvell Technology by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,844,719 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $268,711,000 after purchasing an additional 25,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Marvell Technology by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,261,887 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $235,247,000 after purchasing an additional 66,654 shares in the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Ford Tamer sold 92,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.16, for a total value of $6,822,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 351,193 shares in the company, valued at $26,044,472.88. The trade was a 20.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mark Casper sold 2,500 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.83, for a total transaction of $177,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,593,250.02. This represents a 10.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 267,000 shares of company stock valued at $20,899,260. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MRVL has been the topic of several research reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Monday, November 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Marvell Technology to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective (up previously from $90.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.39.

Marvell Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MRVL opened at $90.10 on Friday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.35 and a 1 year high of $95.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $81.82 and a 200 day moving average of $74.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.30. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 18.30% and a positive return on equity of 4.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 11th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -21.62%.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

Featured Articles

