OLO (NYSE:OLO) Sets New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

Shares of Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $7.49 and last traded at $7.49, with a volume of 239 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.26.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of OLO in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of OLO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on OLO from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

OLO Trading Up 3.2 %

Insider Buying and Selling at OLO

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.02.

In other OLO news, CRO Diego Panama sold 13,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.90, for a total transaction of $66,419.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 569,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,792,309.10. The trade was a 2.32 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Joanna G. Lambert sold 67,403 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.90, for a total value of $330,274.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 591,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,899,065.40. The trade was a 10.23 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 113,148 shares of company stock valued at $554,425 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 39.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OLO

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of OLO by 399.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 190,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after acquiring an additional 152,214 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in OLO by 1.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,444,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,130,000 after purchasing an additional 42,318 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in OLO during the 3rd quarter valued at $631,000. XTX Topco Ltd increased its position in shares of OLO by 478.6% during the 3rd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 168,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 139,441 shares during the period. Finally, Zacks Investment Management raised its stake in shares of OLO by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 82,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 17,447 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.40% of the company’s stock.

About OLO

(Get Free Report)

Olo Inc operates an open SaaS platform for restaurants in the United States. The company’s platform enables on-demand digital commerce operations, which cover digital ordering, delivery, front-of-house management, and payments. Its solutions include Order, a suite of solutions powering restaurant brands’ on-demand commerce operations, enabling digital ordering, delivery, and channel management through ordering, dispatch, rails, switchboard, network, virtual brands, kiosk, catering, and sync modules; Engage, a suite of restaurant-centric marketing solutions optimizing guest lifetime value by strengthening and enhancing the restaurants’ direct guest relationships, through the guest data platform, marketing, sentiment, and host modules; and Pay, a frictionless payment platform that enables restaurants to grow and protect their digital business through customer payment experience that offers advanced fraud prevention to improve authorization rates for valid transactions, and increase basket conversion through its Olo Pay module.

