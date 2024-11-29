MetLife Investment Management LLC Trims Holdings in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lessened its position in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,046 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $9,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BURL. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Burlington Stores in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in Burlington Stores in the third quarter valued at $33,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Burlington Stores during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Burlington Stores by 619.2% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:BURL opened at $288.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.64. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $168.49 and a one year high of $298.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $262.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $249.71.

Burlington Stores ( NYSE:BURL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 47.43% and a net margin of 4.18%. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BURL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $313.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $278.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Burlington Stores from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Burlington Stores from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $307.69.

In other Burlington Stores news, Director Paul Sullivan sold 1,705 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.05, for a total transaction of $472,370.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,048,230.65. This trade represents a 18.74 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

