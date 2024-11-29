Mersen S.A. (OTCMKTS:CBLNF) Short Interest Down 54.5% in November

Mersen S.A. (OTCMKTS:CBLNF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 54.5% from the October 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days.

Mersen Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CBLNF remained flat at C$21.20 during trading hours on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$28.68 and a 200-day moving average price of C$34.49. Mersen has a 12 month low of C$21.20 and a 12 month high of C$40.00.

Mersen Company Profile

Mersen SA manufactures and sells electrical power products and advanced materials in France, North America, rest of Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers electrical protection and control products, such as IEC and UL/CSA low voltage general purpose fuses and fuse gears, high and medium voltage fuses, surge protection, lightning protection and power monitoring, and power transfer solutions for rail vehicles; and power management solutions, including high speed fuses, DC protection for electric vehicles and battery, cooling solutions, bus bars, and aluminum electrolytic and film capacitors.

