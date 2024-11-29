Mersen S.A. (OTCMKTS:CBLNF) Short Interest Down 54.5% in November

Mersen S.A. (OTCMKTS:CBLNF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 54.5% from the October 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days.
Mersen Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:CBLNF remained flat at C$21.20 during trading hours on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$28.68 and a 200-day moving average price of C$34.49. Mersen has a 12 month low of C$21.20 and a 12 month high of C$40.00.
Mersen Company Profile
