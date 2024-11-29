Icon Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Icon Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 199,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,888 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 9.6% of Icon Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $114,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 139.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Kennebec Savings Bank purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000.

IVV opened at $601.82 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $585.04 and a 200 day moving average of $560.74. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $455.41 and a 52-week high of $604.28. The stock has a market cap of $519.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

