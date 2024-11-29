Icon Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 2,168 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Icon Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,160 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,168 shares during the quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $3,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in MSCI during the second quarter valued at $26,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of MSCI during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of MSCI during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Planning Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of MSCI by 35.1% in the third quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 77 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of MSCI by 35.1% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 77 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MSCI opened at $604.96 on Friday. MSCI Inc. has a 1-year low of $439.95 and a 1-year high of $631.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $589.88 and a 200 day moving average of $544.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.72, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.11.

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The technology company reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.09. MSCI had a net margin of 43.06% and a negative return on equity of 162.06%. The business had revenue of $724.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $716.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 14.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.02%.

MSCI has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of MSCI from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $638.00 price target on shares of MSCI in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of MSCI from $695.00 to $680.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of MSCI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $680.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of MSCI from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $631.83.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

