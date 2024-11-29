Howden Joinery Group (OTCMKTS:HWDJY) Hits New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Howden Joinery Group Plc (OTCMKTS:HWDJY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $52.56 and last traded at $52.56, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $52.35.

Howden Joinery Group Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.42.

Howden Joinery Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.2123 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 18th.

About Howden Joinery Group

Howden Joinery Group Plc supplies various kitchen, joinery, and hardware products in the United Kingdom, France, Belgium, and the Republic of Ireland. The company's product portfolio worktops, sinks and taps, flooring, appliances, and handles; internal and external doors, including fire doors, flooring, stair parts, and general joinery items; and cooking, cleaning, and cooling appliances.

