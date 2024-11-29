Fury Gold Mines (TSE:FURY) Stock Price Up 1.8% – Here’s What Happened

Fury Gold Mines Limited (TSE:FURY – Get Free Report) shares were up 1.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.60 and last traded at C$0.58. Approximately 14,266 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 57,824 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.57.

Fury Gold Mines Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of C$86.33 million, a PE ratio of -5.18 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.58.

Fury Gold Mines Company Profile

Fury Gold Mines Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gold exploration in Canada. Its principal projects include 100% owned Eau Claire property covering an area of approximately 24,000 hectares located in the Eeyou Istchee/James Bay Region of Quebec; ans Committee Bay gold project with approximately 250,000 hectares located in Nunavut, Canada.

