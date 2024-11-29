Frontline plc (NYSE:FRO) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.34

Frontline plc (NYSE:FRO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 27th,Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th will be given a dividend of 0.34 per share by the shipping company on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 11th.

Frontline has raised its dividend payment by an average of 17.1% annually over the last three years. Frontline has a dividend payout ratio of 81.0% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities research analysts expect Frontline to earn $3.20 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 77.5%.

Shares of NYSE FRO traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.18. 2,801,106 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,874,372. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Frontline has a 12 month low of $16.10 and a 12 month high of $29.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.53.

Frontline ( NYSE:FRO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 30th. The shipping company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $409.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.88 million. Frontline had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 25.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Frontline will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FRO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Fearnley Fonds raised shares of Frontline to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Frontline in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research upgraded Frontline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Frontline to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.26.

Frontline plc, a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 70 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Limassol, Cyprus.

