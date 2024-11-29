freenet (FRA:FNTN) Stock Price Down 0.2% – Here’s What Happened

freenet AG (FRA:FNTN – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 0.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as €28.88 ($30.40) and last traded at €29.04 ($30.57). 217,284 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €29.10 ($30.63).
freenet Price Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average price of €27.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €26.07.
About freenet
freenet AG provides telecommunications, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It operates through Mobile Communications, TV and Media, and Other/Holding segments. The Mobile Communications segment engages in the marketing of mobile communications services, which include voice and data services from the mobile communications network operators; planning, construction, installation, and maintenance services for WiFi networks; and selling and distribution of mobile communications devices, as well as offers additional services for mobile data communications and digital lifestyle.
