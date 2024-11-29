FPX Nickel (CVE:FPX) Shares Down 1.2% – What’s Next?

Shares of FPX Nickel Corp. (CVE:FPX – Get Free Report) fell 1.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.25. 17,750 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 65,557 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.25.

The company has a current ratio of 15.53, a quick ratio of 8.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of C$77.15 million, a P/E ratio of -24.50 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.29.

About FPX Nickel

FPX Nickel Corp., a junior nickel mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in Canada. Its flagship property is Baptiste Nickel project located in Decar Nickel District in central British Columbia. The company was formerly known as First Point Minerals Corp.

