Formidable Fortress ETF (NYSEARCA:KONG) Stock Price Down 0.3% – Here’s What Happened

Formidable Fortress ETF (NYSEARCA:KONG – Get Free Report) fell 0.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $30.62 and last traded at $30.84. 1,349 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 2,557 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.92.

Formidable Fortress ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $30.07 million, a PE ratio of 25.60 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.20.

Formidable Fortress ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Formidable Fortress ETF (KONG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation by actively selecting a narrow basket of large- and mid-cap stocks from around the world. KONG was launched on Jul 22, 2021 and is managed by Formidable.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Formidable Fortress ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Formidable Fortress ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.