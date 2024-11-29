Financial Counselors Inc. Sells 3,989 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Financial Counselors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 109,162 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 3,989 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $7,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 92.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,637,988 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,468,301,000 after purchasing an additional 17,552,921 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Amphenol by 69.1% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 23,225,629 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,564,711,000 after acquiring an additional 9,487,387 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Amphenol by 88.9% in the second quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 15,455,006 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,041,204,000 after acquiring an additional 7,275,279 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Amphenol by 116.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,833,128 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $662,458,000 after purchasing an additional 5,293,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Amphenol by 1.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,558,670 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $427,363,000 after purchasing an additional 63,180 shares during the period. 97.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amphenol Trading Down 0.7 %

APH opened at $72.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.62. Amphenol Co. has a fifty-two week low of $44.90 and a fifty-two week high of $74.93. The company has a market cap of $87.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.05. Amphenol had a return on equity of 24.68% and a net margin of 15.40%. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 17th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is currently 37.93%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Peter Straub sold 132,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total transaction of $9,783,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.76, for a total value of $10,314,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 218,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,997,656.16. This represents a 40.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,842,672 shares of company stock valued at $128,858,080 in the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on APH. Bank of America increased their target price on Amphenol from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Amphenol from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.63.

Amphenol Profile

(Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Further Reading

