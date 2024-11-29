Eventide Asset Management LLC Sells 545,874 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Eventide Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 53.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 475,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 545,874 shares during the period. Eventide Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Datadog worth $54,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DDOG. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted its holdings in Datadog by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 5,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Datadog by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 23,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,664,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Datadog by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Datadog by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WR Wealth Planners LLC raised its position in shares of Datadog by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. 78.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Datadog alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Datadog

In related news, Director Matthew Jacobson sold 9,256 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.05, for a total value of $1,000,110.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 48,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,230,808.55. This trade represents a 16.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO Sean Michael Walters sold 4,244 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $572,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 179,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,214,545. This represents a 2.31 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 541,491 shares of company stock valued at $68,927,496 over the last quarter. 11.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Datadog Price Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of Datadog stock opened at $151.96 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.02. Datadog, Inc. has a 12 month low of $98.80 and a 12 month high of $157.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 286.72, a PEG ratio of 19.89 and a beta of 1.10.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DDOG shares. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Datadog from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. UBS Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Datadog in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Datadog from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Datadog in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Datadog from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Datadog has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $150.96.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on DDOG

Datadog Profile

(Free Report)

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DDOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.