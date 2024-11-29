Eventide Asset Management LLC Sells 355,699 Shares of Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX)

Eventide Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Free Report) by 48.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 383,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 355,699 shares during the period. Eventide Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vaxcyte were worth $43,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PCVX. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Vaxcyte during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Vaxcyte by 33.5% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Vaxcyte during the second quarter valued at $35,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp increased its position in Vaxcyte by 649.4% during the second quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vaxcyte by 1,007.9% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. 96.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vaxcyte Stock Performance

PCVX opened at $93.98 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $106.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.00. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.81 and a 52 week high of $121.06.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Vaxcyte ( NASDAQ:PCVX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.27. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.91) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -4.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Vaxcyte from $108.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Vaxcyte in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Leerink Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Vaxcyte from $106.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Vaxcyte from $98.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vaxcyte in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vaxcyte

In other Vaxcyte news, COO Jim Wassil sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.93, for a total transaction of $1,119,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 207,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,225,810.79. This trade represents a 4.60 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew Guggenhime sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.94, for a total transaction of $927,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 90,383 shares in the company, valued at $10,479,005.02. This trade represents a 8.13 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 102,464 shares of company stock valued at $11,455,576. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Vaxcyte Profile

Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine for the prevention of invasive pneumococcal disease. The company also develops VAX-31 to protect against emerging strains and to help address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a novel conjugate vaccine candidate to prevent disease caused by Group A Streptococcus; VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting keystone pathogen responsible for periodontitis; and VAX-GI to prevent Shigella, a bacterial illness.

See Also

