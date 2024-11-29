Eventide Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 2,682,083 Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY)

Eventide Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,682,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,989,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Relay Therapeutics by 4.0% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 46,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Relay Therapeutics by 6.6% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 41,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 2,547 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Relay Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 4.8% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 163,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 7,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 11.2% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 76,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 7,680 shares in the last quarter. 96.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Relay Therapeutics news, CFO Thomas Catinazzo sold 6,802 shares of Relay Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.06, for a total transaction of $41,220.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 306,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,856,729.46. This trade represents a 2.17 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

RLAY stock opened at $4.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $803.42 million, a P/E ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 1.67. Relay Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.48 and a 52-week high of $12.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.87.

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.14. The business’s revenue was down 100.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.54) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Relay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Relay Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $10.60 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Barclays upped their target price on Relay Therapeutics from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on Relay Therapeutics from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Relay Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.22.

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease indications. The company’s lead product candidates include RLY-4008, an oral small molecule inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic FGFR2-altered solid tumors; RLY-2608, a lead mutant-PI3Ka inhibitor program that targets phosphoinostide 3 kinase alpha; and Migoprotafib (GDC-1971), an oral, small molecule, potent and selective inhibitor of the protein tyrosine phosphatase SHP2 that binds and stabilizes Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 (SHP2) as a monotherapy in patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors.

