Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Shares Sold by Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC

Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 82 shares during the period. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $1,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLR. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 75.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. American Capital Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DLR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Argus lowered Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.37.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Performance

DLR opened at $195.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $64.78 billion, a PE ratio of 164.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $172.40 and a 200-day moving average of $157.79. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $130.00 and a 52-week high of $195.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($1.58). The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.24% and a net margin of 8.04%. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 410.08%.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

