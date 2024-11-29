D1 Capital Partners L.P. Has $137.36 Million Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

D1 Capital Partners L.P. reduced its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 533,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,383 shares during the period. Constellation Brands comprises about 2.7% of D1 Capital Partners L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. D1 Capital Partners L.P. owned approximately 0.29% of Constellation Brands worth $137,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its position in Constellation Brands by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 989 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC now owns 2,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 5,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. 77.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of STZ opened at $235.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $42.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.37, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.90. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $224.76 and a 52-week high of $274.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $241.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $246.92.

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 3rd. The company reported $4.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.08 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 25.34% and a net margin of 5.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.70 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 5th were paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 5th. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 130.74%.

STZ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Constellation Brands from $315.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $308.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $255.00 price objective (down previously from $300.00) on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Monday, October 7th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $298.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Constellation Brands from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $289.16.

In other Constellation Brands news, EVP James A. Jr. Sabia sold 36,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.99, for a total value of $8,768,537.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,898,045.58. The trade was a 69.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Wildstar Partners Llc sold 660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.00, for a total value of $159,060.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,736,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $418,589,044. This represents a 0.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 189,956 shares of company stock valued at $46,058,091 over the last three months. Company insiders own 12.19% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

