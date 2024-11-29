D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Shares Sold by William Allan Corp

William Allan Corp decreased its stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,495 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 563 shares during the period. D.R. Horton makes up 3.1% of William Allan Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. William Allan Corp’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $5,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DHI. Bfsg LLC increased its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 70.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 179 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co acquired a new position in D.R. Horton during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in D.R. Horton in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 216.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 171 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 1,306.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 211 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at D.R. Horton

In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 5,650 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.10, for a total value of $921,515.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on DHI shares. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $218.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays cut their target price on D.R. Horton from $200.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on D.R. Horton from $154.00 to $145.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. UBS Group cut their price objective on D.R. Horton from $217.00 to $214.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $186.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, D.R. Horton presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.87.

D.R. Horton Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of D.R. Horton stock opened at $169.43 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $177.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.91. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52-week low of $125.28 and a 52-week high of $199.85. The firm has a market cap of $54.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 7.32 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The construction company reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.17 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.22 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 19.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. This is an increase from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 12th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.14%.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

