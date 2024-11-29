CWS Financial Advisors LLC Invests $230,000 in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

CWS Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,948 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 50.6% in the 2nd quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 497 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 930.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 515 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 186.1% in the 3rd quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 412 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

PayPal Stock Performance

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $86.57 on Friday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.77 and a 1-year high of $88.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $86.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.29.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.13. PayPal had a return on equity of 23.44% and a net margin of 14.08%. The business had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. PayPal’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PYPL shares. Daiwa Capital Markets raised PayPal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Stephens raised their price target on PayPal from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on PayPal from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on PayPal in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on PayPal from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PayPal currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.60.

Get Our Latest Report on PYPL

About PayPal

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.