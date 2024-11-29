Channing Global Advisors LLC Has $3.59 Million Stock Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Channing Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 80.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,430 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,873 shares during the quarter. Dollar General accounts for about 3.0% of Channing Global Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Channing Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $3,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DG. Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in Dollar General during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in Dollar General during the second quarter worth $33,000. Studio Investment Management LLC raised its position in Dollar General by 117.7% in the 2nd quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in Dollar General during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Dollar General during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. 91.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on DG shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Dollar General from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 15th. Citigroup cut shares of Dollar General from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $91.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Barclays reduced their target price on Dollar General from $154.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group lowered Dollar General from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $168.00 to $103.00 in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Dollar General from $118.00 to $95.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.00.

Insider Transactions at Dollar General

In other Dollar General news, Director Warren F. Bryant purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $80.83 per share, for a total transaction of $80,830.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,030 shares in the company, valued at $3,397,284.90. The trade was a 2.44 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Roderick J. West sold 2,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.25, for a total transaction of $208,957.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $762,819.75. This trade represents a 21.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Trading Up 2.2 %

NYSE:DG opened at $76.26 on Friday. Dollar General Co. has a 1 year low of $72.12 and a 1 year high of $168.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $80.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $16.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.45.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.09). Dollar General had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 3.57%. The company had revenue of $10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 5.85 EPS for the current year.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

