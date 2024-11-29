Captrust Financial Advisors Sells 634,747 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Captrust Financial Advisors decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,109,489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 634,747 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 1.7% of Captrust Financial Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Captrust Financial Advisors owned 0.12% of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF worth $585,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 23,383,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,338,681,000 after acquiring an additional 277,818 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,542,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,272,751,000 after purchasing an additional 160,184 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 57,975.9% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,915,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,176,904,000 after purchasing an additional 7,902,121 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 32,889.4% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 7,252,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,627,139,000 after purchasing an additional 7,230,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,997,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,999,009,000 after purchasing an additional 86,708 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VOO opened at $550.55 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $416.57 and a 12 month high of $552.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $535.26 and a 200-day moving average of $512.94. The company has a market cap of $498.78 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

