Captrust Financial Advisors Sells 438 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Captrust Financial Advisors decreased its position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 152,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 438 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors owned approximately 0.16% of Ameriprise Financial worth $71,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMP. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 9.3% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 3,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc lifted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 5.1% in the first quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 14,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,497,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. Burney Co. lifted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 9.1% in the first quarter. Burney Co. now owns 9,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,962,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 335.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 34,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,048,000 after acquiring an additional 26,442 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 55.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 10,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,779,000 after acquiring an additional 3,895 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Gumer Alvero sold 2,325 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $516.05, for a total transaction of $1,199,816.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,409,437.45. This represents a 33.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 8,655 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $564.16, for a total value of $4,882,804.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,615,701.44. The trade was a 57.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,715 shares of company stock worth $11,983,436. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AMP shares. UBS Group increased their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $490.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $440.00 to $502.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $485.00 to $476.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $535.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $475.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $487.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AMP

Ameriprise Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:AMP opened at $571.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $345.43 and a 12-month high of $577.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $519.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $461.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.34.

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 4th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.73%.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.