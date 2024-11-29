Captrust Financial Advisors Has $171.21 Million Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Captrust Financial Advisors decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 604,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,683 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $171,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VTI. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 376.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Colony Family Offices LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Mattson Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

VTI opened at $298.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $447.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $288.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $275.50. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $224.45 and a 12-month high of $299.47.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

