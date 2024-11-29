Capital Group Ultra Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUI) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.10 Per Share

Capital Group Ultra Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, November 27th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.0962 per share on Monday, December 2nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This is a boost from Capital Group Ultra Short Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.09.

Capital Group Ultra Short Income ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Capital Group Ultra Short Income ETF stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.19. 170 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,379. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.25. Capital Group Ultra Short Income ETF has a 52 week low of $2.75 and a 52 week high of $60.90.

