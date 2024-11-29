BYD Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BYDDY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

BYD Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BYDDY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 91,400 shares, a decline of 40.3% from the October 31st total of 153,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 708,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

BYD Stock Performance

BYD stock traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $65.91. 144,892 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 361,269. The firm has a market cap of $98.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.58, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $71.43 and a 200 day moving average of $63.06. BYD has a 12-month low of $43.62 and a 12-month high of $83.67.

BYD (OTCMKTS:BYDDY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter. BYD had a return on equity of 22.72% and a net margin of 4.86%. The firm had revenue of $24.33 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that BYD will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

BYD Company Profile

BYD Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in automobiles and batteries business in the People’s Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. The company operates in two segments: Mobile Handset Components, Assembly Service and Other Products; and Automobiles and Related Products and Other Products.

