Bridgestone Co. (OTCMKTS:BRDCY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Bridgestone Co. (OTCMKTS:BRDCY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 96.6% from the October 31st total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,302,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Bridgestone Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:BRDCY traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,036. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.46. Bridgestone has a fifty-two week low of $16.67 and a fifty-two week high of $23.05.

Get Bridgestone alerts:

Bridgestone (OTCMKTS:BRDCY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bridgestone will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Bridgestone Company Profile

Bridgestone Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells tires and rubber products. The company offers tires and tire tubes for passenger cars, trucks, buses, construction and off-road mining vehicles, industrial and agricultural machinery, aircraft, motorcycles, scooters, and other vehicles; automotive parts; automotive maintenance and repair services; and raw materials for tires and other products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bridgestone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridgestone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.