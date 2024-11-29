BNP Paribas Purchases Shares of 300 The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

BNP Paribas purchased a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 221,896 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $22,309,000 after purchasing an additional 48,004 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc acquired a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,328,000. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $633,000. Finally, Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,060,000. 93.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, EVP Adin M. Tooker sold 6,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.04, for a total value of $803,479.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,021,972.80. This trade represents a 21.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of HIG stock opened at $123.74 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $117.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.40, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.94. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.65 and a fifty-two week high of $124.90.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. This is a positive change from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.84%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HIG shares. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $121.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Argus upgraded shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $100.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Hartford Financial Services Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.00.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

