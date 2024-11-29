Auxier Asset Management Makes New $522,000 Investment in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Auxier Asset Management acquired a new stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 8,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $522,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHW. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. GS Investments Inc. boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 0.3% during the third quarter. GS Investments Inc. now owns 57,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,722,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 62.6% in the third quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Arcataur Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.3% in the third quarter. Arcataur Capital Management LLC now owns 6,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 49,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,210,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.05, for a total transaction of $576,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 554,929 shares in the company, valued at $35,543,202.45. This represents a 1.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan S. Beatty sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.01, for a total transaction of $188,623.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,069 shares in the company, valued at $1,481,838.69. This trade represents a 11.29 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 127,968 shares of company stock valued at $9,419,271. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on SCHW. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Charles Schwab from $79.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Charles Schwab from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Charles Schwab from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.18.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

NYSE SCHW opened at $82.60 on Friday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $55.59 and a fifty-two week high of $82.65. The stock has a market cap of $147.00 billion, a PE ratio of 32.27, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $72.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.03.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 27.47%. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 8th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 39.06%.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Featured Stories

