Auxier Asset Management Invests $204,000 in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Auxier Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,030 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the second quarter worth about $28,000. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Grove Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Enbridge by 56.7% during the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 771 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 55.6% during the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 784 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Enbridge in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Enbridge stock opened at $42.90 on Friday. Enbridge Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.85 and a 1 year high of $43.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.57 and a 200 day moving average of $38.82. The firm has a market cap of $93.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.93.

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.15. Enbridge had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The firm had revenue of $10.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.676 dividend. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.30%. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 121.76%.

Several research analysts have commented on ENB shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Enbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Enbridge in a report on Friday, October 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Enbridge from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

