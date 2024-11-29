Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 8.290-8.350 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 8.270. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.1 billion-$6.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.1 billion. Autodesk also updated its Q4 guidance to $2.10-2.16 EPS.

Autodesk Stock Down 8.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $290.64 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $289.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $257.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $62.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.44, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.47. Autodesk has a 52-week low of $195.32 and a 52-week high of $326.62.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The software company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 18.21% and a return on equity of 59.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Autodesk will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ADSK shares. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Autodesk from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Autodesk from $320.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Autodesk from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Autodesk to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Autodesk from $257.00 to $311.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $315.38.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.50, for a total transaction of $146,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,323,159.50. The trade was a 1.72 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 286 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.84, for a total transaction of $78,604.24. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,340,944.36. This trade represents a 5.54 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,936 shares of company stock worth $549,333 over the last ninety days. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

