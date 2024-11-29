Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Purchases 72 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,239 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $3,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AZO. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in AutoZone by 354,692.5% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 993,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,293,100,000 after purchasing an additional 993,139 shares during the period. PineStone Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of AutoZone by 137.6% during the 2nd quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 310,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,998,000 after buying an additional 179,543 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 2nd quarter valued at $424,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of AutoZone by 2,714.8% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 120,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,267,000 after acquiring an additional 115,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of AutoZone by 186.8% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 92,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,544,000 after acquiring an additional 60,483 shares during the period. 92.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AutoZone alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital raised shares of AutoZone to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $3,025.00 target price on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Redburn Atlantic raised AutoZone to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $3,200.00 price objective on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $3,205.00 to $2,917.00 in a research report on Monday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AutoZone currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3,202.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP John Scott Murphy sold 1,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,107.69, for a total value of $4,910,150.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,785,166.42. This represents a 56.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman William C. Rhodes III sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,107.15, for a total value of $40,392,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 13,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,055,777.55. This represents a 48.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,880 shares of company stock valued at $46,225,660. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AutoZone Stock Performance

NYSE:AZO opened at $3,190.10 on Friday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,510.00 and a 52 week high of $3,256.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3,118.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3,034.04. The firm has a market cap of $53.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.71.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 24th. The company reported $48.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $53.31 by ($5.20). The business had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 52.99% and a net margin of 14.40%. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $46.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 158.09 earnings per share for the current year.

About AutoZone

(Free Report)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.