Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM) Short Interest Update

Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,100 shares, an increase of 184.8% from the October 31st total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Aptorum Group Price Performance
APM stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.65. 11,165 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 678,645. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.96. Aptorum Group has a 1-year low of $0.46 and a 1-year high of $17.49.
Aptorum Group Company Profile
