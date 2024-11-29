Anebulo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANEB) Short Interest Down 39.8% in November

Anebulo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANEB – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a drop of 39.8% from the October 31st total of 10,800 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 8,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Anebulo Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ ANEB traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.44. 4,930 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,747. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.04. Anebulo Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.25 and a 52 week high of $3.30.

Anebulo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANEB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 25th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.08. Research analysts forecast that Anebulo Pharmaceuticals will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Benchmark reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Anebulo Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th.

Anebulo Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Anebulo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing solutions for people suffering from acute cannabinoid intoxication (ACI) and substance addiction. The company's lead product candidate is ANEB-001, a small molecule cannabinoid receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase II clinical trial to address the unmet medical need for a specific antidote for ACI.

