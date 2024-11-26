Zephyr Minerals (CVE:ZFR) Sets New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

Zephyr Minerals Ltd. (CVE:ZFR – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 7000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Zephyr Minerals Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of C$2.37 million, a PE ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.04.

About Zephyr Minerals

Zephyr Minerals Ltd., through its subsidiary, Zephyr Gold USA Ltd., engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in Canada, Zimbabwe, and the United States. It explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead deposits. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Halifax, Canada.

