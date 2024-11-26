ZEEKR Intelligent Technology Holding Limited (NYSE:ZK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of ZEEKR Intelligent Technology Holding Limited (NYSE:ZK – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.02.

A number of analysts have commented on ZK shares. Bank of America reduced their price target on ZEEKR Intelligent Technology from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Macquarie started coverage on ZEEKR Intelligent Technology in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Finally, CICC Research initiated coverage on ZEEKR Intelligent Technology in a research report on Friday, October 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.74 price target for the company.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in ZEEKR Intelligent Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,236,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in ZEEKR Intelligent Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $20,388,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in ZEEKR Intelligent Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $17,478,000. Prudential PLC bought a new position in ZEEKR Intelligent Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,194,000. Finally, Polymer Capital Management HK LTD bought a new position in ZEEKR Intelligent Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,836,000.

Shares of ZK opened at $23.41 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.77. ZEEKR Intelligent Technology has a 52 week low of $13.00 and a 52 week high of $32.24.

ZEEKR Intelligent Technology Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the research and development, production, commercialization, and sale of the electric vehicles and batteries. It offers battery electric passenger vehicles (BEVs) and SUVs. The company also produces and sells electric powertrain and battery packs for electric vehicles, such as motors and electric control systems; and provides automotive related research and development services.

