WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund (BATS:IQDG) Hits New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund (BATS:IQDG – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $35.55 and last traded at $35.46, with a volume of 74496 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.26.

WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund Stock Up 0.4 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $876.15 million, a P/E ratio of 25.15 and a beta of 0.89.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $209,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its position in WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 39.5% during the second quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 16,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 4,734 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. increased its holdings in WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 29.5% during the third quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 22,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after buying an additional 5,108 shares during the last quarter.

About WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund

The WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund (IQDG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of dividend-paying total market stocks from developed markets outside the US and Canada. The index is weighted by dividends paid. IQDG was launched on Apr 7, 2016 and is managed by WisdomTree.

