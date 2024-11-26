What is Cormark’s Estimate for TSE:LB FY2024 Earnings?

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Free Report) – Research analysts at Cormark reduced their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Laurentian Bank of Canada in a report released on Monday, November 25th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now forecasts that the company will earn $3.53 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.56. The consensus estimate for Laurentian Bank of Canada’s current full-year earnings is $3.84 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Laurentian Bank of Canada’s FY2025 earnings at $3.79 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.07 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Desjardins lifted their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Raymond James increased their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Cibc World Mkts raised shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$30.00 to C$28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$26.80.

Shares of LB opened at C$29.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -47.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$27.09 and a 200-day moving average of C$26.58. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a one year low of C$24.45 and a one year high of C$29.49.

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 30th. The company reported C$0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.85 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$256.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$257.90 million. Laurentian Bank of Canada had a negative net margin of 1.64% and a negative return on equity of 0.55%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 1st. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently -303.23%.

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to personal, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Capital Markets. The Personal Banking segment offers financial services, such as financial advisory services to financial intermediaries; and operates digital direct-to-customer platform to retail clients.

