Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Has $2.51 Million Stock Holdings in Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK)

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its position in shares of Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 384,518 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,320 shares during the quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP’s holdings in Ranpak were worth $2,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meros Investment Management LP lifted its stake in Ranpak by 32.6% during the second quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 943,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,068,000 after purchasing an additional 231,779 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Ranpak in the second quarter valued at $713,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Ranpak by 177.4% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 127,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 81,552 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ranpak by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,333,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,362,000 after acquiring an additional 25,073 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ranpak by 56.2% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 52,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 18,731 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.94% of the company’s stock.

Ranpak Price Performance

Shares of PACK stock opened at $7.83 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Ranpak Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $3.85 and a 12 month high of $9.04. The firm has a market cap of $651.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.63 and a beta of 2.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.59.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Ranpak ( NYSE:PACK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.06). Ranpak had a negative return on equity of 3.54% and a negative net margin of 5.64%. The business had revenue of $92.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.76 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Baird R W cut shares of Ranpak from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Ranpak from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st.

About Ranpak

Ranpak Holdings Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides product protection solutions and end-of-line automation solutions for e-commerce and industrial supply chains in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers protective packaging solutions, such as void-fill protective systems that convert paper to fill empty spaces in secondary packages and protect objects under the FillPak brand; cushioning protective systems, which convert paper into cushioning pads under the PadPak brand; and wrapping protective systems that create pads or paper mesh to wrap and protect fragile items, as well as to line boxes and provide separation when shipping various objects under the WrapPak, Geami, and ReadyRoll brands, as well as cold chain products, which are used to provide insulation for goods.

