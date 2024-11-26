Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Boosts Stake in Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY)

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its stake in Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY – Free Report) by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,510 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,570 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP’s holdings in Repay were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Repay in the third quarter valued at $1,122,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Repay by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,871,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,589,000 after acquiring an additional 233,334 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Repay during the second quarter worth about $1,365,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Repay by 6.7% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,532,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,745,000 after purchasing an additional 158,668 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Repay by 182.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,329,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503,919 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on RPAY shares. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Repay from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Repay in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Repay in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Repay currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.29.

Repay stock opened at $8.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $800.57 million, a P/E ratio of -9.43 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Repay Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $7.04 and a 12-month high of $11.27.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.23. Repay had a positive return on equity of 8.73% and a negative net margin of 25.53%. The business had revenue of $79.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Repay Holdings Co. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Repay news, EVP Jacob Hamilton Moore sold 210,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.31, for a total value of $1,750,351.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 240,130 shares in the company, valued at $1,995,480.30. This represents a 46.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 269,524 shares of company stock valued at $2,222,784. 11.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Repay Holdings Corporation, payments technology company, provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Consumer Payments and Business Payments. The company's payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods.

