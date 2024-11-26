West Tower Group LLC Sells 72,191 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

West Tower Group LLC lowered its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 58.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 50,621 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 72,191 shares during the quarter. Hewlett Packard Enterprise comprises approximately 2.2% of West Tower Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. West Tower Group LLC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $1,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. purchased a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 571.5% in the second quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,343 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 80.3% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,430 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the period. Finally, ORG Partners LLC boosted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 224.5% during the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,853 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 7,770 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $163,170.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,771 shares in the company, valued at $163,191. This trade represents a 50.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Antonio F. Neri sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.73, for a total transaction of $5,182,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,508,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,274,127.93. This represents a 14.22 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 426,012 shares of company stock valued at $8,599,617. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Price Performance

Shares of HPE opened at $22.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.94. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a fifty-two week low of $14.47 and a fifty-two week high of $22.82.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.67 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 6.39%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 19th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HPE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Raymond James raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.21.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

