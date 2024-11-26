Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) Sets New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

Wacker Chemie AG (ETR:WCH – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as €70.20 ($73.89) and last traded at €72.22 ($76.02), with a volume of 109541 shares. The stock had previously closed at €70.90 ($74.63).
Wacker Chemie Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.86, a PEG ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of €82.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of €90.86.
About Wacker Chemie
Wacker Chemie AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silica.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Wacker Chemie
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- Abacus Life’s CEO on Cracking the Code of Longevity Returns
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- Elon Musk and Trump Push for Self-Driving Cars: 3 Stocks to Gain
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- Discover the 3 Best Performing Stocks That Went Public in 2024
Receive News & Ratings for Wacker Chemie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wacker Chemie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.