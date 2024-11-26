Vow (VOW) Price Reaches $0.11 on Top Exchanges

Vow (VOW) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 26th. Vow has a market capitalization of $72.53 million and approximately $445,903.35 worth of Vow was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Vow has traded up 3.5% against the dollar. One Vow token can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000122 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Vow

Vow’s genesis date was March 11th, 2020. Vow’s total supply is 1,142,857,142 tokens and its circulating supply is 643,503,217 tokens. Vow’s official website is vow.foundation. Vow’s official Twitter account is @vowcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Vow Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vow itself is a tool; a tool through which communities can contribute to the creation of a parallel currency supply. Businesses and individuals which form any community can work together, cooperatively eliminating the risks inherent in centralized currency systems.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vow directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vow should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vow using one of the exchanges listed above.

