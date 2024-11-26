Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI) Shares Bought by Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 404,380 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,403 shares during the quarter. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF makes up approximately 5.6% of Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $29,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VYMI. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 4,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VYMI opened at $70.13 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.81. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $63.82 and a 1 year high of $74.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.75.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th were given a $0.697 dividend. This represents a $2.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

