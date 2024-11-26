Vanguard FTSE Canada Index ETF (TSE:VCE) Shares Down 0.2% – Time to Sell?

Vanguard FTSE Canada Index ETF (TSE:VCE – Get Free Report) fell 0.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$56.09 and last traded at C$56.09. 21,865 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 26,588 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$56.19.

Vanguard FTSE Canada Index ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$53.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$50.76.

Vanguard FTSE Canada Index ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.3812 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 20th.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Canada Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Canada Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.